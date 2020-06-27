September 11, 1921 - June 23, 2020. Mother to Jutta, Rita, Bernhard (Domenica), Grandmother to Jana Schuch (Daryl), Adam Picard (Georgie Vokes), late Dustin Picard and Great-Grandmother to Thalia Schuch, Sydney Schuch and Evan Picard. Predeceased by Husband Rolf, Grandson Dustin, Sister Walfriede and Brother Edgar (Ruth). Passed peacefully on June 23, attended by family at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener/Waterloo after a brief illness. Strong, principled, sharp-minded, loving, generous and positive to the end, Anna was a very special person, adored by many. She will be deeply missed by her loving family who are so grateful to have had her in our lives for so long. Internment will be at Williamsburg Cemetery in Kitchener, limited to family due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tri County Mennonite Homes (Nithview) will be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.