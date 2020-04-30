Home

Anna Mary HOSIE


1922 - 2020
Anna Mary HOSIE Obituary
HOSIE, Anna Mary (nee Vella) On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, a very special lady, Anna Mary Hosie, passed away peacefully in her 99th year. Anna was born February 9, 1922 in Toronto, the first of five children of Madeline and Carmelo Vella. She was a dear sister to Frank, Wilfred, James, and Rita. Beloved wife of the late William Robert Hosie. Anna is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Catherine Griffith, Barbara Frigault, Thomas Griffith and Perry Frigault. She was a loving grandmother of Lisa Griffith, Leanne Griffith, Beau Frigault and Jeremie Frigault and great grandmother of Elin Schnurr. Anna was a devoted Roman Catholic and a homemaker. She was proud of her accomplishments and spoke fondly of her time spent working in bustling downtown Toronto at City Hall. She enjoyed cooking, making puzzles, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and took a keen interest in following current events and politics. Anna was a trusted friend and confidant to many over the years, with the ability to light up a room wherever she went. Known as "Anna Banana" to many, she will be remembered for her sense of humour, quick wit and intelligence, which was still as sharp as ever, as she was approaching her 100th year. Anna was a strong, determined and independent woman. We will miss her every day. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 30, 2020
