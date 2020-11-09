1/1
Anna NAGY
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grand River Hospital. Survived by her brother Joseph Nagy of Peterborough and his children Joe, Judy, and Jacqueline and his grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by her adopted family, Sheila Marie Biers (George Manolakos) and Lani Courchesne. Cherished Oma of Nick and Kat Manolakos. Remembered by her many friends. Anna was an active member of St. Mary's RC Church and the CWL. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's RC Church, 56 Duke St. W., Kitchener. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Guest are required to RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Thank you to all the staff at Grand River Hospital for the exceptional care and kindness shown to Anna. In lieu of flowers and at Anna's request, donations to St. Mary's RC Church would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anna's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Mary's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
