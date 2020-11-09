Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grand River Hospital. Survived by her brother Joseph Nagy of Peterborough and his children Joe, Judy, and Jacqueline and his grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by her adopted family, Sheila Marie Biers (George Manolakos) and Lani Courchesne. Cherished Oma of Nick and Kat Manolakos. Remembered by her many friends. Anna was an active member of St. Mary's RC Church and the CWL. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's RC Church, 56 Duke St. W., Kitchener. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Guest are required to RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Thank you to all the staff at Grand River Hospital for the exceptional care and kindness shown to Anna. In lieu of flowers and at Anna's request, donations to St. Mary's RC Church would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
