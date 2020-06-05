Passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at KW Freeport Hospital in her 72nd year after a three year battle with kidney failure. Born in Gyor, Hungary, daughter of the late Anna and Joseph Nemeth who immigrated to Canada in 1953 when Anna was four years old. Anna was employed by Newtex Cleaners on Ottawa Street in Kitchener for six years. She retired in April 2014. Anna loved music, dancing, and the many dogs she had over her lifetime - most recently Casey, her beloved Shih Tzu. Yolanda would take Casey up to visit Anna at Trinity Village every Wednesday. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Trinity Village for their excellent care of Anna. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place with interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anna's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 5, 2020.