Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna RISTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna RISTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna RISTO Obituary
Passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Friedrich (2018) for 58 years. Loving mother of Victor (Andrea), Anna Weaver (Scott), Peter, Olga Leibold (Don) and Rita (Ed). Cherished grandmother of Emily, Hallie, Tessa, Cora, Larissa, Andrew, Eric, Rachel and Kayla and great-grandmother of Theodore. Survived by her sister Helen Penner (the late George). Predeceased by her parents Peter and Helena Thiessen, son Vladimir and twin girls in infancy. Anna's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home followed by the reception. Interment at First Mennonite Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Health Centre or the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to the nurses at Freeport for their special care of our Mom. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anna's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -