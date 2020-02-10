|
Passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Friedrich (2018) for 58 years. Loving mother of Victor (Andrea), Anna Weaver (Scott), Peter, Olga Leibold (Don) and Rita (Ed). Cherished grandmother of Emily, Hallie, Tessa, Cora, Larissa, Andrew, Eric, Rachel and Kayla and great-grandmother of Theodore. Survived by her sister Helen Penner (the late George). Predeceased by her parents Peter and Helena Thiessen, son Vladimir and twin girls in infancy. Anna's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home followed by the reception. Interment at First Mennonite Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Health Centre or the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to the nurses at Freeport for their special care of our Mom. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anna's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020