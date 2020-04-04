Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Anna Siu Pic Wong

Anna Siu Pic Wong Obituary
Our loving mother, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at the age of 82 in Waterloo, Ontario. Anna is predeceased by her husband, Paul Fai Hung Wong. She is survived by her four children: Grace (Eric) Wing Man Law, Dr. Henry (Carol) Wing Kong, Dr. Michael Wing Keung, and Dr. Winnie Wing Shan Wong. She is survived by her three granddaughters: Dr. Christine (Andrew) Yu Ying Law, Samantha (Tyler), and Sabrina Wong. She is survived by her two great grandchildren: Clark James Law and Audrey Grace Law Gissing. Anna was born in Hong Kong on May 6, 1937. Anna earned a teacher's certificate and worked as a teacher briefly before devoting her time to raising her family. Out of loving devotion to her family, Anna and Paul chose to immigrate to Canada in 1977 to enable all four of their children an opportunity to receive an university education, which they did. The achievements of her children and grandchildren was Anna's greatest pride and joy. Anna was a devout Buddhist for several decades and was an active participant and volunteer at the Cham Shan Temple in Thornhill for many years. She was extremely outgoing, and had a wide circle of friends. She was exceptionally gifted in sewing, knitting, crocheting, and any handicrafts. She only needed to look at a piece of clothing once, and could reproduce and improve on its design immediately! She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. The family wished to express a heartfelt thank you for the wonderful and compassionate care for Anna by the nurses, staff and physicians at the Chartwell Bankside Terrace Retirement Residence and Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network (LHIN). A private funeral service is scheduled for 2PM EST on April 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Friends may join Anna's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a , St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, or Cham Shan Temple in Thornhill (cards may be arranged by calling the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anna's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020
