Annabella Waugh
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Ross Waugh (2017). Dear sister of Bertha (Tony) Plein. Survived by her sisters-in-law Marlene Waugh and Marion Martin. Special Aunt to her nieces Heather (Paul) Mckay and Joanne (Jerry) Ford and nephew Alan Waugh and their families. Ann will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Esther Waugh and Lena Belbech and brother David Martin. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ann's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 26, 2020.
