|
|
Annabelle Catherine (Massel) Ritchie, formerly of Lawrence Ave., Kitchener, passed away peacefully in her 94th year at Rockwood Terrace, Durham, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Elwood Ritchie (1994). Loved daughter of the late John and Lucy Massel. Survived by her sister Dolores as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Helen and Jodie. She will be missed by Mary and Larry Ritchie and all her friends at Rockwood Terrace, Durham. Annabelle's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 49 Blueridge Ave., Kitchener, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 10 Bell Manor Ct., Brantford, ON N3R 6P2, or to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr., Kitchener, ON N2B 2E9. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com