In the late afternoon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, a week before her 77 birthday, with daughter Naomi Marie, son Darius Victor, grandson Noah Ennis Victor, son-in-law Matt Zvi Samuel Baram and her husband Victor Algirdas at her beside, left her material world. Naomi kept a five-day vigil, ministering from early morning to late night speaking, singing, reminiscing with Anne, with her family holding her hand in turn often through these hours, offering various thoughts, among which were: "you are not leaving us, you are with us, day to day, forever; we love you; all of us are here with you." Her sisters, Marie and Trish, brothers Richard and John, in the UK, knew soon afterwards by phone. We closed her eyes, and ours, and to gave undivided thought to our Anne, evoking in each in different ways, her vibrant character, her moral nature, her recognition of right/wrong and her strength in stating her views, her altruism, her giving heart and rich spirit, and, throughout, her joie de vivre. She is deeply missed by her granddaughter Portia Rosalind Sunniva, her grandson Noah Ennis Victor, and her daughter-in-law Rebecca Anne McGuire-Snieckus. Anne is predeceased by her parent Richard Pinkham and Marie Pinkham (nee Reynolds). Anne has received aquamation. There will be no viewing or lying in state. She will be gently sprinkled into the soil below a tree to be planted at the family cottage and thereby will be present for all future chats, discussions and much laughter. Dates of this ceremony to be announced in the coming months. Therefore, dearest Anne, your phrase "you'll miss me when I'm gone" will never be. You are now with us more than ever. With love everlasting, your family. In lieu of flowers or a donation, please give a box of paints or bright crayons to someone as a #JustBecauseMagic surprise to kindle their creative spirit, something Anne always believed in and bring about her smile. Online condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 27, 2020