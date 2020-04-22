|
|
age 89, passed away peacefully at AR Goudie LTC on April 20, 2020. Anne was born in Reading in the UK, the daughter of Maud and Arthur Simmonds on January 25, 1931. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Anthony "Tony" Hitchman, sister Madge, and brother Roy. Anne leaves behind her children Louise (Peter) Brennan, Gordon (Beverly) Hitchman, Stephen (Kathryn) Hitchman, and Celia (Gregory) Phelps. Anne also had ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Anne met Tony while working together at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. In 1953 they immigrated with Louise to Deep River Ontario Canada. Anne and Tony raised their four children first in Deep River then in Toronto, where they moved in 1965. After an early career as a medical laboratory technician Anne returned to the lab to work along side her husband at the University of Toronto. When Anne and Tony retired, they moved to Kitchener in the early 1990's. Throughout her life Anne had many interests. She was an excellent seamstress and a prolific knitter. Anne was a very involved community member and sang in church choirs throughout her life and was a member of the United Church Women at churches in Toronto and Kitchener. Anne was involved in amateur theatre groups in both Deep River and in Toronto. In retirement Anne continued with her community support. At Grand River Hospital she first volunteered in the palliative care area then moved into the cancer center when it opened. Anne also organized and ran a weekly afternoon knitting group for the Stanley Park Community Association. She was a terrific cook and leaves behind many great memories of extended family dinners. Her life was well lived with a deep love for her family, her faith and church, and also her community. The family wishes to thank the terrific staff at A. R. Goudie LTC for their compassionate care of Anne in her later years. A Celebration of Life will take care at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario are welcome and appreciated. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020