Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Harvey for 40 years. Loving mother of Rachel Donnelly (James) and Jenna Peters. Proud Nana of Gracie-Lynn and Elias Peters, and Nicholas and Isabelle Donnelly. Dear sister of Raymonde Berard (late Henry), Claude Larose (predeceased), Marc Larose (Kim), Colette Larose, Denise Schmidt (Brian), George Larose and Gerry Larose. A private family gathering will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Anne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
