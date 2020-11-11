1/1
Anne Livingstone
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in her 84th year. Dear sister of Bobby Livingstone, Maureen Voisin, Brian Livingstone. Anne will be missed and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents James and Regina (nee Huber) Livingstone, Mary Collins, Pat Psutka, Mickey Livingstone, Tom Livingstone. Anne retired from Electrohome after many years service and was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church. Anne's family invite relatives and friends to join them at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 56 Duke St. West, Kitchener. Masks are mandatory. Please R.S.V.P. at the funeral home website to attend the funeral mass. Private cremation has taken place. Interment will take place in the family plot at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family (Cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
