Funeral will be postponed until spring 2021. Predeceased by her parents James and Regina (nee Huber) Livingstone, Mary Collins, Pat Psutka, Mickey Livingstone, Tom Livingstone. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family (Cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anne's memorial.
Sincere sympathy to the Livingstone family on Annie's passing. I did not know Annie that well, but the few times I had the pleasure of socializing with her - well, what a wonderful person! She will be missed.
Gerry Whippler, Redmond, WA USA
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.