Anne Livingstone
Funeral will be postponed until spring 2021. Predeceased by her parents James and Regina (nee Huber) Livingstone, Mary Collins, Pat Psutka, Mickey Livingstone, Tom Livingstone. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family (Cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
November 11, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the Livingstone family on Annie's passing. I did not know Annie that well, but the few times I had the pleasure of socializing with her - well, what a wonderful person! She will be missed.
Gerry Whippler, Redmond, WA USA
Friend
