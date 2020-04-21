|
|
Comforted in her last hours with soothing songs whispered by her special friend Alfred Gatterbauer, Anne passed at Forest Heights Long-Term Care from Covid-19 induced respiratory arrest. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Harold "Hap" (2017); her son Steve (2018), her parents John Bruder and Priscilla (Keller) Reinhart, her twin Marie McQuillan, sisters Verna McCaffrey and Joan White; brothers Wilfred, Francis, John, and Dr. Ed Reinhart; in-laws Jack Shantz, Eldora Kompf, and Helen Szabo; and son-in-law Alex Renaud. She is survived by her sister Rita McAndrew and brother-in-law Howard (Joan) Shantz. Anne was a loving mother to three daughters, Sue (Mark) Havitz, Janice, and Tricia (Rusty Miller); daughter-in-law Karin; cherished Gigi to granddaughters Courtney Miller (Damian), Taylor Miller (Emi), Niki DeVeto (Alex), and great-grandson Ezi Kassabgi-Miller. Anne attended school at Loretto Academy in Stratford from 1940-46. Anne served as a student nurse for the next three years, graduating with an R.N. degree in 1949 from Kitchener's St. Mary's General Hospital. Opting to remain following graduation, Anne worked at St. Mary's through 1954. Consistent with norms of the times, she remained home and raised four children over the next 10 years before returning to her chosen profession at St. Mary's in 1963. From 1969 through 1979 she nursed at Sunnyside Home, along the way completing Conestoga College's Rehabilitation Nursing course in 1975. Anne was a member of St. Anthony Daniel's funeral choir and active in the Catholic Women's League for several decades. Upon Hap's retirement in 1987, Anne joined him in serving refugee families where they helped navigate the immigration system, secured food, clothing, furniture, housing, and assisted with job searches. In recognition of her and Hap's work with people from 63 different countries over the years, Anne received a 2003 citation from the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship. She loved gardening, knitting, golf, bowling and reading until macular degeneration limited those recreational activities. Anne was adept at deflecting, with good humour, aches and pains she endured over the last few years. Cremation has taken place. Her family would like to thank the staff and residents of Fergus Place for welcoming Anne and Hap to their community in 2016; and to the heroic staff, especially those at Geiger House of Forest Heights Long Term Care, where Anne and Alfred resided during the past year. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Family and friends may view the service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. via livestream at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations directly to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth, or St. Mary's General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are also available at the funeral home. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Anne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020