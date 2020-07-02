1/1
Anne-Mary MILLER
Passed away suddenly at the age of 66. Loving daughter of Edith Butz and the late Wolfgang Butz. Beloved mother to Julie (Ian), Timothy (Lynn) and Johnathan. Cherished Oma to Molly Ruby, Spencer Ruby and their father Jason Ruby. Dear Oma to Molly and Spencer's step-brothers Kai Thomas and Lane Thomas. Treasured Oma to Wade Miller, Sawyer Miller and Kayla Miller. Anne will also be missed by her friends and those fortunate to have her as their compassionate personal support worker. Private funeral service was held Saturday, June 27 with internment to take place at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Anne's name would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
