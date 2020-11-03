With both heavy hearts and gratitude for the end of her pain, the family of Anne Mary Moyes announce the peaceful passing of their mother on October 29th, 2020 in her 93rd year. The family takes comfort in knowing Anne will now be joining the love of her life George at the great auction sale in the sky. George and Anne could be found most weekends at an auction sale persuing their passion for collecting early Canadiana collectables and other treasures that caught their eye. Anne will be joined in her reunion with George by her eldest son Robert. Left to cherish their memories of Anne are her children, Patricia, William, Gerald (Elaine) and Mary. Anne will also be greatly missed by her Grandchildren, Dennis, Holly, Brandon, Amy, Reginald, Tyler, Anastasia, Olivia, Jonathan and Ashley, as well as many Great Grandchildren. Anne thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her friends at Knit Pickers working on her Cross Stitching. Anne also enjoyed the time spent with group at the Sunnyside Program where she made many new friends. As per Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Tranquility Burial & Cremation Services. As Expressions of sympathy, Anne would be pleased with donations to Alzheimer Research or Innisfree House. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Palliative Nurses and Doctors that offered Anne comfort and support. The staff at Innisfree House, whose amazing care and support were a great comfort to the family. A special heartfelt thank you to Kim Hyatt, whose care and compassion went far above and beyond PSW care, Anne considered you a family member.



