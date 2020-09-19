1/1
Anne Mary (Enns) WALL
Passed away peacefully at Luther Village on the Park, Waterloo on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Jack Wall, married for 70 years. Dear mother of Betsy, Frank (Anneke), Ruth (Mark) and the late Linda. Will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Alexis, Jasha and his daughter Jessica, Jason, Casey (Cheryl) and their children Mackenzie, Harper and Levi, Jonathon (Victoria) and their children Hunter and Ranger, Zachary, Arianna (Nicholas) and their daughter Adalyn and Avery, Christian and Caleb. Announcements will be published in the next edition of The Record. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S. Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
