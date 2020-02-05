|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a short battle with heart disease. She is now reunited with her loving husband Bob (2001). She will be lovingly remembered by her children Jim (Cathy), Frances (Dan), Tony (Donna), Bill, Dave (Janet), Charlie (Karen), Bird, and Louise (Gerry). Cherished Gramma to 24 grandchildren and GG (great-gramma) to 20 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Martha (nee Scherrer) Kuntz; Brothers David, Bob, Paul, Louie and Sister Doris Karai. Anne was a lover of life, one who was always willing to try her hand at just about anything and everything. She would open her home to anyone in need and excelled at giving. There was always room at the table for one more and she welcomed you with a smile. Friends are invited to share their memories of Anne with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. Parish Prayers will be held at 8:45 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's RC Church, 268 East Ave., Kitchener on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Quigley as Celebrant. A private family interment will follow the mass. Condolences for the family and donations to Carmel of St. Joseph, may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445. A heartfelt thank you to the 3 East team at St. Mary's General Hospital for all their dedication, care and compassion given to Mom and our family. The comfort given to our family will never be forgotten. Anne wished for her boys to wear their Hawaiian shirts to celebrate her life. Her family invites you to wear your Hawaiian shirt to mass.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020