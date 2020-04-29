|
Anneliese passed away at the Timmins and District Hospital on Monday April 27, 2020 at the tender age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2010 and daughter Christina in 2019. She will be sadly missed by daughters Anne, Joyce (Steve) and Joanne. Her grandchildren Lori, Crystal and Alix and great-grandchildren Cole and Brooke. Mom was a selfless, generous person who devoted her life to fulfilling her family's needs and wants. She was a very proud, strong lady who enjoyed listening to opera or tending to her garden. The family would like to thank all those who showed her care, compassion and friendship along her journey. Special thanks to caregivers and staff at Lasalle Residence and health care workers at the hospital. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Remembrance donations to the would be greatly appreciated. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MIRON-WILSON FUNERAL HOME, Cremation and Reception Centre, 150 Balsam St. S., Timmins. To make credit card online donations or condolences, please visit www.mironwilson.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020