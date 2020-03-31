|
Passed away unexpectedly, at her home in Waterloo on Sunday, March 29, at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husbands Henry Bergen of 55 years and Gordon Saunders of 14 years. Anni was born in Spat, Crimea on January 19, 1924 and emigrated to Canada with her parents David and Maria (Klassen) Thiessen. They arrived in October 1925 and settled on Elgin St. in Waterloo. She attended Central School and then KCI. She enjoyed athletics, including softball and basketball. She received the Athlete of the Year award at KCI. She enjoyed skiing at Chicopee well into her 70s and remembered climbing the ski hills before a rope tow was installed. She was an avid bridge player right up to COVID-19, putting an end to group activities. She also had a passion for cooking, trying new dishes till the end. Anni was an active, lifelong member of the W-K United Mennonite Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, cooking for their Silver Spoons meals and acting as a greeter. Her love and generosity extended into being head cook for 13 years of boys camp at Silver Lake Mennonite Camp. She hosted draft dodgers during the Vietnam war, a Ugandan East Indian refugee during Idi Amin's rule and Laotian Boat People. She hosted many, some for an evening, some for days, some for months. She and her husband Henry won the YMCA's Lou Buckley Award in 1963 for their leadership in running family nights at the Y. She married Henry Bergen in 1946, and they had three sons: David (Deborah), Karl (Ilene) and John (Sharon). She enjoyed family, friends, the outdoors and travelling. There were wonderful summer vacations spent at Sauble Beach and Lake Bernard. Oma loved spending time with her grandchildren, Anne, Maria, Heather, Steffen, Alexander and Gregory. Her family increased when Nizar Rahemtulla (Yasmin) came as a refugee from Uganda, stayed with them and became their fourth "son". He added two grandchildren Ali and Farah. Micheal Serafino, son of Deborah, also became a loved grandchild. She was happily married for 55 years when Henry passed away. She remarried in 2001 to Gordon Saunders, whom she had previously dated back in high school. This added David, Kate, Robert (Jenny) and Elizabeth (Hugh Marsden) to her family. She and Gordon enjoyed travelling together and went on many cruises. Anni was predeceased by her parents and brother Gerry Thiessen and sister-in-law Elvira. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. A small graveside service will be held shortly (Pastor Ben Cassels officiating). A memorial service will be held sometime in the future and will be announced at www.erbgood.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 31, 2020