passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 with her family at her side, at the age of 88. Mickey was predeceased by her parents, Goldie John Ferguson and Adella Ferguson, her husband Donald Sr., her daughter Susan Dyer, her nephew Jeffrey Dyer, as well as her sisters Freda Miller (John), Edith Horst (Manny), Helen Maker (Chuck), Jean Kinsman (Claude), Velma Elliott (John) and her brothers Archie Ferguson (Aileen) and Harry Ferguson (Maude). Mickey will always be a much loved mother-in-law to both Lorie Crane and Amelia Buchan. She is survived by a son, Donald. Mickey was an extremely loved 'Nan' to her grandchildren Alicia Dyer and Donald Dyer Jr., as well as her step-granddaughters Emily and Eve. Her great grandchildren, Mila Dyer, Daegan Dyer and Lacey Dyer will miss her dearly as well. Mickey loved life to the fullest; her and Don were able to travel numerous times to Hawaii with some of her family and close friends. She loved her trailer at Sauble Beach and ventured up there with her family each summer for over 45 years. Visitation will be held at the Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge, Ontario on Friday, February 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A service celebrating Mickey will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 29th at 3:00 p.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Lung Association would be much appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020