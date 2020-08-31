1/
Annie M. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born February 14, 1931, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, at the home of Elo and Nancy Martin, RR#2 Teeswater, ON. Survived by one sister, Selina and Simon Martin, RR#5 Lucknow, four brothers, Ephraim and Annie, RR#4 Elmira, Ammon and Sarah Martin, Val Gagne, Oziah and Emma, RR#3 Listowel, Joseph and Ada, RR#2 Massey, two sisters-in-law Valina (Sidney) RR#3 Lindsay, Minerva (David) RR#1 Elmira, one brother-in-law Ivan Sauder. Also 78 nieces and nephews. Viewing on Sunday, August 30, 3-7 P.M. at Elo Martin's, and on Monday August 31, 10 A.M. - 12 and 2-5 P.M. at Ivan Martin's, RR#5 Lucknow. Funeral services on Tuesday, September 1, 9:30 A.M. at the home of Ivan Martin's, then to Clover Valley Meeting House for further services and burial in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved