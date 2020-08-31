Born February 14, 1931, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, at the home of Elo and Nancy Martin, RR#2 Teeswater, ON. Survived by one sister, Selina and Simon Martin, RR#5 Lucknow, four brothers, Ephraim and Annie, RR#4 Elmira, Ammon and Sarah Martin, Val Gagne, Oziah and Emma, RR#3 Listowel, Joseph and Ada, RR#2 Massey, two sisters-in-law Valina (Sidney) RR#3 Lindsay, Minerva (David) RR#1 Elmira, one brother-in-law Ivan Sauder. Also 78 nieces and nephews. Viewing on Sunday, August 30, 3-7 P.M. at Elo Martin's, and on Monday August 31, 10 A.M. - 12 and 2-5 P.M. at Ivan Martin's, RR#5 Lucknow. Funeral services on Tuesday, September 1, 9:30 A.M. at the home of Ivan Martin's, then to Clover Valley Meeting House for further services and burial in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store