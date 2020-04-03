|
Annita passed away at Innisfree House in Kitchener with her brother Peter present on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Winkler, Manitoba in 1934, Annita moved with her family to Leamington in 1936 and eventually to Waterloo in 1941. She graduated from KCI in 1952 and entered nursing school that year and graduated in 1955. Annita worked in the Operating Room of the Kitchener-Waterloo Hospital for seven years. Then, in 1962-63, she attended a public health nursing course in Toronto and, on completion of this course, joined the local health unit in 1963. Much of her work involved home visits in Mennonite country which she enjoyed very much. Annita retired in 1994. At Easter 2019, Annita began to feel unwell and investigation revealed a pancreatic tumour. She was fairly stable for a while and then deteriorated. In January of this year, she went to Innisfree House where she passed away. Annita is survived by her brother Peter Bergen and was predeceased by her parents Cornelius Jacob Bergen and Susanna Dyck. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or W-K United Mennonite Church may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020