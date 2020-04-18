Home

Paler, Anselmo: Passed away on April 14, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care at the age of 81. Loving father of Melinda Paler (Nick Seiber), Liza (Mike) Hennick and Rio (Kevin) Bende. Cherished grandpa of Aaliyah, Dominic, Ariel and Anna. He will be remembered forever and missed by his numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends, especially his ex wife Doris. Predeceased by his parents Cornelio and Emiliana, brother Patricio, and sisters Segunda and Veronica. As per Anselmo's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Aloysius RC Church or St. Mary's RC Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anselmo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020
