Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Tony Buchholtz of Plattsville in his 63rd year. Beloved husband of Sandra "Sandy" (Parliament) Buchholtz whom he married July 21, 1979. Dear father of Ed and wife Marilyn of Edmonton. Tony is survived by his parents Jim and Joan Buchholtz of Kitchener, and Alice and Donnie Wortman of Hartland, N.B., and by his brothers and sisters and their families Jim and Maggie Buchholtz of Kitchener, Brad and Laurie Buchholtz of Hartland, N.B., Rod Buchholtz of B.C., Wes and Cheryl Buchholtz of Plattsville, Randy and Terri Buchholtz of Kitchener, Dan and Ruthann Currie of Cambridge, Brenda and Mike Banham of Waterloo and Corina and Kirk Muter of Kitchener. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering at the Glendinning Funeral Home, 40 William St. N., Plattsville on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:30 - 4 p.m. Words for Remembrance will be shared at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020