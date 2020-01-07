Home

Passed away with family by his side on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Maria for 60 years. Dear father to Anne-Marie (Stewart) Anderson and Anthony Fuchs. Cherished Opa to Sarah Fuchs and Clayton Fuchs. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Anton was kind and gentle and a true family man. His greatest joy was when his family surrounded him. He loved his cat Dudley and all other animals. He did not like to hurt anything or anyone - people liked to tease him that he couldn't even hurt a fly. One of the highlights of Anton's life was to go to their trailer at the lake every weekend and especially enjoyed his boat. Anton's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m on January 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. with lunch to follow. Private cremation has taken place. Interment to take place at Parkview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Association or World Wild Life - Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anton's memorial.
