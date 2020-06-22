Anton KRAJCAR
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 73. Employee of Budd Automotive for 35 years. Anton leaves behind his partner of 38 years Branka Maldini. He will be missed by his sister Slava Lokner (Stjepan); brother in law Milan; cousins Aldo Krajcar (Brigitte), Ljubica Ucko (Milo), Marija Juric and Vlado Uljanic; nephews and nieces. Anton will also be fondly remembered by Lidija, Zeljka, Snjezana and their families. Predeceased by his parents Franjo and Marija Krajcar, sister Ana Uljanic and brothers Emilio and Edo Krajcar. Anton's family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Barthel Funeral Home, 566 Queenston Road, Cambridge. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Anton's visitation. Please call Barthel Funeral Home 519-653-3251 where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences. If guests are unable to bring their own face masks, one will be provided. A private service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to KW Croatian Club through our website. Visit www.barthelfuneralhome.com for Anton's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
5196533251
