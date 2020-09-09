Antonel GRAHAM

It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Antonel Angela Graham (nee De Cloet) at the age of 50. She passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Antonel was born in Toronto on November 11, 1969, and was the eldest of six children where she grew up on a tobacco farm in Tillsonburg, ON. She studied at the University of Waterloo and earned her Bachelor of Social Work (BSE), which served her well as she went on to have a long and fulfilling career in Social Work at the Region of Waterloo. Antonel volunteered with Cancer Connection for several years. She married the love of her life, Greg Graham, and together they welcomed two beautiful children into their lives, Garrett and Gabriella. Antonel enjoyed the simple things in life; like spending time with family and friends. She loved cheering and watching Garrett play rep soccer and spending "Mommy and Gabby" time. Antonel had a kind, calm and reassuring way about her, and was always there for support, advice, a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on. She truly was a lovely person who will forever be loved and missed. She is the daughter of Gabriel De Cloet (late Virginia De Cloet nee Walker); loving wife of Greg Graham and proud Mom of Garrett and Gabby. She will be held dearly in the hearts of her siblings Scott De Cloet, his children Tyson, Maja, and Sean; Steven De Cloet, his children Emerald, Max, and Dean; Melissa De Cloet (Rick Noble); Adam De Cloet (Ginny) and their children Madeline and Roman; and Sarah Seitz (Jeremy) and their children Jordan, Kade, and Riley. She will be fondly remembered by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Sheila and Eugene Graham as well as her sister-in-law Gayle Braun and her children Peyton, Addison and Claudia. Also survived by her aunts, uncles, and extended family. Antonel will be forever remembered and celebrated by her many friends. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, to attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre or Hospice Wellington (Guelph) may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.