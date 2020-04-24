Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
Aires, Antonio: Passed away on April 21, 2020 at AR Goudie at the age of 94. Beloved husband to Maria for 69 years. Father to three children, Ceu (Gerald) Smith, Mario (Lori), and Mary Gilchrist. Grandfather to Derry, Benjamin, Rachel, Cody, Alainna, the late Everett, Mitchell, Marissa, and Derrick. Great grandfather to Emma, Madilyn, Evangeline, Jack, Miriam, Madelon, Angus, and Eleanor Rose. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a friend to everyone and leaves a legacy of kindness in his wake. Antonio's family would like to share their deepest thanks to the staff at AR Goudie - their kindness to Antonio and those in their care is inspirational. Extended family and friends are invited to view Antonio's Liturgy Service via livestream on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10 a.m at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Anthony Daniel would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Antonio's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020
