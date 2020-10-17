Aranka UDVAR

Udvar, Aranka: Passed away on October 15, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 54. Beloved wife of Zoltan for 32 years. Dear friend to Ken and Jean Lindner. Aranka was a good soul. She loved to help other people and share whatever she could. Aranka's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and service. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation (Kitchener) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Aranka's memorial and to RSVP.