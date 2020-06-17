Of Drayton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, June 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Arend is survived by his loving wife Augustina "Audrey" (Praamsma) Flinkert for 59 years. Cherished father to his four children, Lisa Kraehling and her friend John Seehaver of Grand Valley, Wilma Flinkert and her friend Henry Smith of Edmonton, Alberta, Maria and Henk Pastink of Conn and Brent and Wilma Flinkert of New Liskeard. Dear grandfather of Arend Kraehling (Krystal), Adam Kraehling (Meghan), Anthony Kraehling (Jess); John Henry Klaassen (Erica), Whitney Farnkoff (Eric); Reba Pastink (Eric), Gerrit Pastink; Dina, Hannah, Alyssa and Sophia Flinkert. Great-grandfather of Jakob, Benjamin, Evelyn and Reid. Brother of Bill and Barb Flinkert, Sonja and John VanAnkum and Hank Flinkert all of Alberta. Brother-in-law of Hilde Van Staalduinen of Burlington, Sannie and Nico Eggerhos of Ottawa, Auke and Cathy Praamsma of Lakefield and Lucy and Jim Veenstra of Drayton. Predeceased by his parents Berend and Wiechertje Flinkert, son-in-law Ross Kraehling, sister Margaret Dobben, and brothers-in-law Eddy Van Staalduinen, Rev. Peter Praamsma and Bert Dobben. To follow the restrictions due to Covid 19 a Private Family Funeral Service of will be held in the Drayton Reformed Church. Arend's funeral service will be posted on You Tube under the Drayton Reformed Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for anyone that would like to watch the service. Arend will be laid to rest in the Drayton Cemetery following the service. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.