Arend FLINKERT
1937-04-08 - 2020-06-15
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arend's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Drayton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, June 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Arend is survived by his loving wife Augustina "Audrey" (Praamsma) Flinkert for 59 years. Cherished father to his four children, Lisa Kraehling and her friend John Seehaver of Grand Valley, Wilma Flinkert and her friend Henry Smith of Edmonton, Alberta, Maria and Henk Pastink of Conn and Brent and Wilma Flinkert of New Liskeard. Dear grandfather of Arend Kraehling (Krystal), Adam Kraehling (Meghan), Anthony Kraehling (Jess); John Henry Klaassen (Erica), Whitney Farnkoff (Eric); Reba Pastink (Eric), Gerrit Pastink; Dina, Hannah, Alyssa and Sophia Flinkert. Great-grandfather of Jakob, Benjamin, Evelyn and Reid. Brother of Bill and Barb Flinkert, Sonja and John VanAnkum and Hank Flinkert all of Alberta. Brother-in-law of Hilde Van Staalduinen of Burlington, Sannie and Nico Eggerhos of Ottawa, Auke and Cathy Praamsma of Lakefield and Lucy and Jim Veenstra of Drayton. Predeceased by his parents Berend and Wiechertje Flinkert, son-in-law Ross Kraehling, sister Margaret Dobben, and brothers-in-law Eddy Van Staalduinen, Rev. Peter Praamsma and Bert Dobben. To follow the restrictions due to Covid 19 a Private Family Funeral Service of will be held in the Drayton Reformed Church. Arend's funeral service will be posted on You Tube under the Drayton Reformed Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for anyone that would like to watch the service. Arend will be laid to rest in the Drayton Cemetery following the service. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved