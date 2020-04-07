Home

Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Arjune (David) BISESSAR

Arjune (David) BISESSAR Obituary
In loving memory of Arjune (David) Bisessar, originally from Albion Front, Guyana, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Irene Bisessar. Loving father of Lena (Basdeo), Bab (Dolgit), Murray (Dya), Munesh (Tara), Tem (Amrita), Gauti (Annette), Didi, and Chico. Nana Aja of Vikash, Vidya, Brando, Pini, Ramano, Shahotra, Sandy, Shan, Akash, Aditya and Anjali and great-grandchildren Darren, Sunita, Navin, Devan, Rose and Sitara. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, online at www.erbgood.com or at 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020
