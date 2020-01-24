|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 88. Cherished mother of Tracy and Doug Winslade, Brad Rau, Chris and Steve McCullough. Loved grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jean Brevner. Predeceased by her husband Ron Rau Sr., children Ron Rau Jr., Bonnie Wright, Cheryl Rau, Wallace 'Bimbo' Rau, two grandchildren, parents Norman Bauer and Marcella (Brenner) Heimpel, son-in-law Bill Wright, and daughter-in-law Vicky Rau. At Arlene's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Barnswallow Place Resident Council would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020