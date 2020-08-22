Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Frank for over 69 years. Loving mother of Francis "Frank" G. Russell (Sally), Dianne E. Breyer (Randy) and Glenn H. Russell (Donna). Proud grandma of Jennifer (Wes), Joanne (Scott), Kate (Josh), Ginger, Chad, Crystal (Dave), Chad (Christa), Candy (Adam), Andrea, Kevin and 22 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her 3 brothers. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Arlene's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Arlene's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.