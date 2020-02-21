|
Peacefully with family by her side at University Hospital, London, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Arlene Edna Sleno, nee Mackay of London and formerly of Waterloo in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Douglas Claude (Bob) Sleno. Loving mother of Jim Sleno and his wife Anita of Burlington and Cathy Buchanan and her husband Darryl of London. Dear grandma of Laura, Jamie and Sarah. Also missed by sister-in-law Pamela Gowers (Dan), nephew Andrew, and niece Samantha. Predeceased by her parents Edna and Mickey Mackay. The lives Arlene touched are better for having known her. Visitation on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond. The funeral service will be conducted at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 280 St. James St. at Wellington on Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. Private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church Endowment Fund or the would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 21, 2020