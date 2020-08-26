Passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Highview Residences in Kitchener at the age of 68 after a graceful and courageous battle against Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Russell Holmes (2002). Loving Mother of Philip and wife Robin of New Hamburg and Robert and wife Jennifer of Innerkip. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Jackson, Justin, Russell and Brayden. Barbara will also be fondly remembered by her siblings Susan and David Armstrong and their families. Private Cremation has taken place. Barbara's family invites you to join them for a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Barbara's celebration and face masks are required. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Highview Residences KW, where Barbara was cared for compassionately in the last years of her life would be greatly appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Barbara's memorial and where you can RSVP for her celebration of life.