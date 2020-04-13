|
|
Passed from this life to his eternal rest on April 10, 2020 at age 96.He was born on November 6, 1923 to Clayton L. Meyers and Clara Priebe in Baden, ON. He lived his entire life in Kitchener-Waterloo. From a young age he learned to build and repair machinery. This led to being the owner of Clemmer Industries Limited for approximately 50 years. He was predeceased by his wife Ruby Musselman and good friend Betty Aberhardt. He is also predeceased by two children - Betty Meyers and Richard Myers. He is survived by two daughters - Carol Unruh (John) and Julie Stobbe (Karl) and five grandchildren - Trevor Unruh (Lynn), Rob Unruh (Sarah), Stephanie Welton (Andrew), Laura Stobbe and Adam Stobbe. He also has three great-grandchildren - Ainslie Unruh, Nate Unruh and Evelyn Welton. He has one brother, Earl Meyers and two sisters, Marjorie Gingerich and Mary Gascho (Roy). He was recuperating from hip surgery when he succumbed to pneumonia. Cremation has taken place and burial at First Mennonite Church, Kitchener. Arrangements under the direction of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbandgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020