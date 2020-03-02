|
Moved on to his next life project with the love and care of family and friends, on Saturday, February 29th, 2020. Arnold, in his 88th year, was the beloved father of Brenda, Maureen, Brian, Danny and his wife Cathy, Richard and his wife Andry, and Cindy Tibay and her husband Richard. He will be greatly missed by his brother Rudy and sister-in-law Pat and family. Arnold now joins the angels of his life; his wife Loreen (nee: Bolger) and their son Bradley and other deceased family members. He was well loved and admired by his 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews for his determination, faithfulness and strong will to pursue his dreams and life vision. Arnold was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Guelph South and a faithful servant of the Basilica of Our Lady. We are thankful for the companionship and support offered to him by his many connections in the Guelph and surrounding communities. Arnold embraced life to the fullest with his interests in sports, jazz, scouting, the outdoors, politics, land development and other pursuits. He will be remembered for his ongoing encouragement to plan for one's future, his tongue-in-cheek wit and his wonderful smiling eyes. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to his many care providers: Zenia, Dr. Turvey, Para Med, staff of 5W Guelph General Hospital and Hospice Wellington for their compassionate and loving care and support. Private cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph, on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm. A vigil will be held at the funeral home at 6 pm on the 4th. A Memorial Mass will take place at the Basilica of Our Lady, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph on Thursday March 5th at 11am. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Basilica of Our Lady and Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or send condolences to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020