Formerly of Ottawa St. North, Kitchener Art passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Residence at the age of 80. Dear father of Janette Woods (Todd). He will be remembered by his grandchildren Danielle and Taylor. Art is also survived by his brother Gary (Gerd) along with many relatives in Germany. Art retired from Canadian Blower Canada Pumps (Howden Fan) after many years of service as a machinist. He had a passion for Ham Radio and motorcycles in particular Honda Goldwings and years ago was a member of the local gun club. Art's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Private interment at Parkview Cemetery. In Art's memory and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of K-W would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Art's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020