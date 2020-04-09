|
PALECZNY, Arthur Carl Arthur Carl Paleczny April 3, 1929 Kitchener, Ontario died April 6, 2020 due to Covid-19, while under the loving care of the support team at "The Highview Residence" in Kitchener. His family was not able to be with him in his last days of life as we are all suffering the effects of this Pandemic in one way or another. We know he was with caregivers that loved him; and cared so much that they risked their health and precious time with their family to be there for him. It is nothing short of heroic! Thank you! Art married Mary Uffelmann in 1953. Mary's determination to live in her native Waterloo with her husband and six children; Steve, Jan, Carole, Mark, Beverley and Julie, would ultimately position him to enter Waterloo's political arena. In 1960, Art was elected as a first-time alderman. He sat on council for six consecutive years before sitting as Mayor at the age of 36. After only a few months in the position, Art openly stated that he felt the mayor's job should never be full-time. He believed the work could be handled adequately in two to four hours a day. "You shouldn't be hanging around city hall eight hours a day sticking your nose into every problem." An affirmation of the man he was, although part of "government" as the mayor, he strongly believed in business. When asked what he did for a living, he would say "I mind my own business" Predeceased by his parents John Paleczny and Frances Kunda; brothers Michael, John, Thomas, Joseph, Henry, Ralph and George Paleczny, and his sisters Amelia Grace, Sister Joanette Paleczny SSND, Sister Francesca Paleczny SSND, Adele Nespal, Dorothy Paleczny and Rita Mroz. Arthur has 10 grandchildren Ryan, Joshua, Rebecca and Jared Laginski, Jasmine and Kendra Paleczny, Amy Paleczny, Dylan, Jason and Alycia Koopman and five great-grandchildren Evelyn, Alec, Jett, Kane and Willow Laginski. Building and managing properties was Art's passion and although his family came first; his second love was for the home he built for himself on Morrison Rd. The residents and caregivers at Highview know in detail what was so special about the property. Arthur suffered from dementia in his later years, but he never forgot that place. Art had a passion for skiing that all six of his children learned to love as well. He loved to travel and believed in living a healthy lifestyle embracing wholistic practices. Art built a lodge in Norwood (near Telluride) Colorado, where he could play a round of golf in the morning, ski in the afternoon and end the evening with his yoga stretches...a perfect day. Problem-solving was a driving force behind Art in all he did and is a quality his children can be proud they learned from their father. He always had positive affirmations to guide us, something he learned from his mother and something shared with his children and through them, his grandchildren. He will be missed and cherished, as the driving force he was. Due to the Covid-19 there will not be a Memorial Service at this time, we will have a Celebration of Life when permitted. Condolences for the family and donations to Highview Residences - Kitchener or to Our Heroes Wear Scrubs (Grandriver Hospital Foundation) may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020