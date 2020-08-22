Arthur Reimer

Passed away on August 20, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 52 years to Sharon (nee Bauman). Loving brother of Waldemar (the late Irene), Viktor (Gundi), Jenny (the late Konrad) Schroeder and Mary (John) Albrecht. Also remembered by his sisters-in-law Annie Reimer (the late Adolf) and Mary-Lynn (Phil) Dedels. Predeceased by his parents, David and Maria, and brothers, Rudolph (the late Herta) and Adolf. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or The Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
