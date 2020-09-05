Artur PINNAU

Passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Survived by his loving wife Rosina (nee Emrich); cherished Tata to Heide (Michael) Emrich and Marli Pinnau Cline; and adored Opa to Mikaila, Alexander, Cameron, Carson, and Connor. Artur will also be missed by his treasured brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers Eduard, Hans, Gerd and Alfred. Artur was born in Stonopönen, East Prussia in 1930, immigrated to Canada in 1957, met Rosina, married in 1965 and lovingly started their journey of life together for 55 years. Artur dedicated his life to his family, was a proud founder of Pinnau's Dairy Products Ltd, a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and the Transylvania Club. We are grateful to the team of doctors that cared gently for Artur and the Community Palliative Care Team of nurses, PSW's, therapists, and Emergency responders. We are eternally grateful for the care you have all shown. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St Peter's Lutheran Church, 810 King St. E., Cambridge, ON, N3H 3P2. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home.