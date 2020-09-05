1/2
Artur PINNAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Artur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Survived by his loving wife Rosina (nee Emrich); cherished Tata to Heide (Michael) Emrich and Marli Pinnau Cline; and adored Opa to Mikaila, Alexander, Cameron, Carson, and Connor. Artur will also be missed by his treasured brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers Eduard, Hans, Gerd and Alfred. Artur was born in Stonopönen, East Prussia in 1930, immigrated to Canada in 1957, met Rosina, married in 1965 and lovingly started their journey of life together for 55 years. Artur dedicated his life to his family, was a proud founder of Pinnau's Dairy Products Ltd, a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and the Transylvania Club. We are grateful to the team of doctors that cared gently for Artur and the Community Palliative Care Team of nurses, PSW's, therapists, and Emergency responders. We are eternally grateful for the care you have all shown. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St Peter's Lutheran Church, 810 King St. E., Cambridge, ON, N3H 3P2. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
5196533251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barthel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved