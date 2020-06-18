Audrey DOUGLAS
At St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, Ont. Audrey Hannah (Maguire) Douglas passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of ninety four. Born in Haliburton, Ont. October 9, 1925. The sixth child of the late John and Florence Maguire. Beloved wife of 70 Years to Orville Douglas (April 4, 2020). Dear mother of Wayne Douglas, of Kitchener. Loving grandmother of Steven Ruetz and his wife Christine of Sarnia, Kim Sugrim of Kitchener and Jackie and her husband Jason Sallans of Ayr. Great-grandmother of Cailin and Lauren Ruetz, Michaela, Bethany and Sierra Sugrim, Garrett, Camdon and Dexter Sallans. Predeceased by sisters Lovina Howlett (2001), Kathleen McFadden (1960), Josephine Sawyer (1994), Edna Riley (1982), Joan Flarity (1998), Leona Johnston (2006), brother John Maguire (1996) and nephew Bruce Maguire (2011). Audrey was a retiree of Zellers, Sarnia Store. She lived in Sarnia from the time of her marriage in 1950 until moving to Kitchener in 1997. Audrey was loved by friends and family and had a great love for them. She had a great and unwavering faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and lived it by the kindness and compassion she showed on others. She will be missed by those who had the privilege to know her.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
