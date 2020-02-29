|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton at the age of 75. Audrey was an amazing woman with a wonderful heart. She had true strength and faced her challenges with a smile and a positive attitude. Her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of her late husband Ken Dowler. Loving and cherished mother of Dianne Titizian (Haygaz), Ken Dowler (Laura), Kevin Dowler, Donna Dowler (Dennis) and Bob Dowler. Proud grandma of Zaven, Ara, Jenna, Jennifer, Brayden, Audrey, Danielle, Alexis, Alicia, Jason, Meagan, Owen and Isabelle. Dear sister of Jim Judge (Shirley), Linda Parnham (Ron), and Ken Judge. Predeceased by her sister Judy Mayer (Wolfgang) and her parents Gordon Judge and Alice (Hoyle). She will be sadly missed by Olivia and Genevieve Douglas and fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the as an expression of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020