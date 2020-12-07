1/
Audrey Jane (Gunby) KERR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in her 80th year. Loving husband of the late Bill for 47 years. Devoted mother to Dave (Jodi) and Rob (Annette). Loving Grandma to Jason, Crystal, Sierra, Ashley, Jessica, Amber, Brendan and Hayden, and great-grandmother to Asher. Will be missed by her siblings Stuart (Karen) Gunby and Barry (Betty) Gunby and by her sisters in-law Lois (Tom) Smith and Barb Kerr. Predeceased by her loving parents Erwin and Marjory Gunby, by her siblings Joan (Stan) Elliott, Glenn (Jean) Gunby. Also predeceased by Bill's siblings Harold (Laura) Kerr, Gertie (Gordon) MacLean, Ella (Clarence) Hood, Velma (Ross) Patterson, Marie (Roy) Coburn, Mary (John) Nicholson, Jack (Doris) Kerr, and Russell, who died in infancy. Audrey will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Audrey was a longtime member of Freelton United Church, and sang in the choir for over 30 years. The family would like to thank nurse Mui Tran, all the PSWs and staff of Bayshore and the VON, daughter-in-law Annette Kerr, and good friends Naomi Shepherd and Janet Knowles for the compassion, care and love they showed to our mother. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, where the Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to capacity restrictions, a limited number will be able to attend either the visitation or funeral. RSVP on the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. The Funeral and Graveside Service will be livestreamed for those not able to attend in person. Interment at St. Paul's Presbyterian Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations made to Freelton United Church or the VON in memory of Audrey would be appreciated by the family. To RSVP, Access the Livestream, and sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved