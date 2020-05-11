Passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her 86th year. Audrey lived in the Palmerston area all her life. Beloved wife and best friend of Jim Connell of Minto Township. Audrey married Garfield Hughes on October 27, 1956. Cherished Mom of Chris Hughes and Ellen of Ottawa, Kathy Lyle (Hughes) and Brian of St. Thomas, Elizabeth Clarke (Hughes) and Paul of Vancouver, Jon Hughes and Dale of Calgary. Loving Gran of Rory, Keifer, Lauren, Deren (Heather), Kara (Josh), Noah and Ethan. Beloved great-gran of Judd, Maxim and Shea. After marrying Jim on October 10, 1981, Audrey took in his family as her own. Dear step-mom of Ken and Judy Connell of Howick Township, Rhea (Behrns) Connell and the late Murray Connell of Minto Township, the late Jack Connell, and Carol Ann and Brian Pinkney of Denfield. Loving Grandma to Kaleda, Dustin (Megan), Dawn (Cole), Mac and Kaila. Beloved great-grandma of Elsy and Darla. Sister-in-law to Donna Bell, Margaret Burrell, Millie Fair, Lorna and Gary Hutchison, and George and Rose Zeigler. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Audrey was born in Wallace Township on July 29, 1934 to William "Bill" and Hannah Speers. Predeceased by sister Isobel Chalmers, brother Bruce Speers, sister-in-law Shirley Zeigler, and brothers-in-law Jim Chalmers, Tom Bell and Doug Burrell. Audrey graduated from Women's College Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 and worked as a nurse at Palmerston General Hospital in the 1970s/80s. She was a kind, patient, gentle and compassionate woman who graciously welcomed all into her home. Family was always at the forefront of Audrey's life and she cherished all family gatherings, big and small. With her love of farm life, strong work ethic, beautiful gardens and ability to whip up a pie in a flash, Audrey was a true country gentlewoman. Sewing was a keen interest of Audrey's and over the years she completed many projects including a beautiful quilt for each of her children and twelve grandchildren. Audrey was very involved in her community throughout her life. She volunteered countless hours with the Carry-On Women's Institute, the Palmerston United Church, the Palmerston Agricultural Society and the Palmerston and District Hospital Auxiliary. Travelling was a large part of Audrey's life. She and Jim enjoyed a broad range of travel to some exotic locations including Eastern Europe, New Zealand, China and Africa. Visiting family in western Canada, attending live musical/theatre productions, and gliding around the dance floor were all activities Jim and Audrey enjoyed together. Audrey lived a blessed, full and active life. She will be missed by all who knew her. During this time, private family arrangements with interment in Palmerston Cemetery, have been entrusted to the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. A community celebration of her life will be hosted at a future date. Memorial donations to the Palmerston United Church or the Palmerston and District Hospital would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Cheers to Audrey! On-line condolences at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.