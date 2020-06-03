Audrey LEEMAN
Audrey Leeman of Waterloo, born on June 16, 1934, died May 30, 2020. Audrey met the love of her life, Ed Leeman, when she was 16 years old. They were married on September 26, 1953. They had three children, Jeff (Ruth) Leeman of Kitchener, Lisa Leeman (Rob Hendrix) of Colorado and Joelle (Dan) Lavigne of Linwood. Audrey and Ed lived on Brighton Street in Waterloo for 30 years before purchasing a home in Heidleberg. After Ed's passing in 1996, she moved to the north end of Waterloo and was very proud of her little home! Audrey enjoyed family time most of all. Summers at the cottage on the beach and family vacations were the highlights for her for many years. Being an active member at Christ Lutheran Church was also a very important part of her life and enjoyed being a member of the choir. Audrey held a few part-time retail jobs before taking a position at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo where she worked for the Faculty of Social Work. Being a mom though, was the job she loved the most! Audrey is survived by her sister Carol (Ed) Otterbein. She is predeceased by her mother, Myrtle Baetz, her husband, Ed Leeman, and her sister, Marlene Leeman. She will be sadly missed by her best friend Joy, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering has been planned for Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo between 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Audrey can be made to Family & Children Services of Waterloo Region by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 3, 2020.
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
