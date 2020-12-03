1/1
Audrey Lillian (Parker) BAIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday November 29, 2020 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Audrey Baier of Stratford and formerly of Millbank in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Kenneth Baier who was her soul mate for 70 years. Loving mother of Doug and wife Cathy of Baden, Rick and wife Linda of Milverton, and Steve and wife Marcy of Surrey, B.C. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Jason and Tammy, Amanda and Jesse, Adam and Erica, Sarah and Walter and her 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Ryan and Ruby (Gardiner) Parker and by sister Carol and husband Coakley Snell. Her strength, wisdom, and absolute love and support for her husband and her entire family will forever go unmatched and never forgotten. A Celebration of Audrey's life will be announced in the spring by the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved