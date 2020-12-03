Passed away peacefully on Sunday November 29, 2020 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Audrey Baier of Stratford and formerly of Millbank in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Kenneth Baier who was her soul mate for 70 years. Loving mother of Doug and wife Cathy of Baden, Rick and wife Linda of Milverton, and Steve and wife Marcy of Surrey, B.C. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Jason and Tammy, Amanda and Jesse, Adam and Erica, Sarah and Walter and her 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Ryan and Ruby (Gardiner) Parker and by sister Carol and husband Coakley Snell. Her strength, wisdom, and absolute love and support for her husband and her entire family will forever go unmatched and never forgotten. A Celebration of Audrey's life will be announced in the spring by the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca