Passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home as per her wishes. Audrey Isobel (Lyons) MacDonald of Owen Sound. Survived by children, John of Cambridge and Donna of Port Elgin. Also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Jacqueline (Roy) Holmes, caregiver Catharine Gordon and her Florida rescues Tinker and Tiger. Predeceased by husband Don, parents Lloyd and Christina (Torrie) Lyons, siblings Laverne (Lois) Lyons and Willa-Mae (Jim deceased) Arnold. Also predeceased by parents-in-law John and Beatrice (Clark) MacDonald, in-laws Christine (Seth deceased) Inglis, Herb, Betty (Bill deceased) Worsley, George ( Marilyn) and Jim. Audrey worked at several jobs, her favourite was the twenty years she spent working for the R.C.M.P. She greatly enjoyed the work and the camaraderie with the members. As per Audrey's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Reider Cup Endowment Fund (cfgb.ca) or Move Pet Foundation, vetemergency.ca would be appreciated. Two of Audrey's favourite things were children and animals. Interment in Markdale Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be arranged through the May Funeral Home, 63 Main St. East., Markdale, ON N0C 1H0 (519-986-3310) www.mayfh.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020
